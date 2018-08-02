Habit Restaurants (HABT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Habit Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Habit Restaurants from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.83.

Habit Restaurants traded up $2.70, hitting $15.15, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,863. Habit Restaurants has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $330.82 million, a P/E ratio of 94.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Habit Restaurants’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Habit Restaurants will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $537,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

