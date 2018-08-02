Habit Restaurants (HABT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Habit Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Habit Restaurants from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.83.
Habit Restaurants traded up $2.70, hitting $15.15, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,863. Habit Restaurants has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $330.82 million, a P/E ratio of 94.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $537,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Habit Restaurants Company Profile
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
