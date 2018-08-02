Habit Restaurants (HABT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised Habit Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Habit Restaurants from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Habit Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of Habit Restaurants traded up $2.10, hitting $14.55, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 45,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,530. The firm has a market cap of $330.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Habit Restaurants has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $16.05.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Habit Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 156,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

