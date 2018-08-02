Habit Restaurants (HABT) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Habit Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Habit Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

HABT stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $323.01 million, a PE ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.51. Habit Restaurants has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HABT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Habit Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Habit Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

