Habit Restaurants (HABT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Habit Restaurants’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HABT. ValuEngine downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens downgraded Habit Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of HABT opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Habit Restaurants has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.82 million, a PE ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $102.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

