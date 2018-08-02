Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $373,000 Stake in South State Corp (SSB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in South State by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 780,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,577,000 after buying an additional 99,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in South State by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,361,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in South State by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 601,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,332,000 after buying an additional 86,515 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in South State by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,131,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in South State by 34.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 491,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,956,000 after buying an additional 125,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, CFO John C. Pollok sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $351,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,248,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John F. Windley sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $647,856.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of South State from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $84.10 on Thursday. South State Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. South State’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

