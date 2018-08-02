Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $333,000 Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,990 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCAU. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 1st quarter worth $329,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,667,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,352 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,948,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,184 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,695,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 502,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,003,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 472,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles opened at $16.60 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.37). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $28.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, MED upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

