Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America Sells 2,393 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,652,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 59,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG opened at $80.65 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $931,551.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,629.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $113,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,353. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

