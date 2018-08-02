GSI Technology (GSIT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GSI Technology earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.4195528977223 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

GSIT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.01. 11,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,314. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

In other GSI Technology news, CFO Douglas Schirle sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $154,068.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.