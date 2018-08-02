G&S Capital LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 4.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF traded down $0.23, hitting $102.57, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 43,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,977. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $107.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.