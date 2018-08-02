G&S Capital LLC Invests $3.11 Million in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Stock

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. SunTrust Banks accounts for about 2.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 45.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after buying an additional 45,006 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Cynosure Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 294.0% during the first quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 164.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 855,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after buying an additional 531,467 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.2% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunTrust Banks traded up $0.32, hitting $72.39, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,295. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on SunTrust Banks to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “$72.58” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In related news, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Scruggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.01 per share, for a total transaction of $69,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,654.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

