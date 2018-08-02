Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Grupo Financiero Galicia earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.2068108964224 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

GGAL opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $73.45.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $391.59 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGAL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

