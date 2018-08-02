Growth N. V. Biotech Acquires 50,000 Shares of Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Stock

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $1,240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,300,913 shares in the company, valued at $156,325,651.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Radius Health opened at $22.95 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Radius Health Inc has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.09. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 108.95% and a negative net margin of 706.11%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. research analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Radius Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 target price on Radius Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

