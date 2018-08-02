Greggs (GRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRG. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.53) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.61) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Greggs to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.48) price target (down from GBX 1,200 ($15.77)) on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,186.25 ($15.59).

Shares of Greggs opened at GBX 1,021.95 ($13.43) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 994.50 ($13.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,400.25 ($18.40).

In related news, insider Richard Hutton acquired 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,758.70 ($2,310.73).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

