Green Plains Partners (GPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 89.44% and a net margin of 54.20%.

Green Plains Partners traded down $0.27, hitting $16.25, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,443. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 price target on Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 230,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares in the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

