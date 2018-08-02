Green Plains (GPRE) PT Set at $25.00 by Roth Capital

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been assigned a $25.00 target price by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GPRE. ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens cut Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains traded up $0.17, hitting $17.25, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 27,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $686.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.04. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $986.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul E. Kolomaya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $164,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Luzich Partners LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 8.7% in the first quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $6,720,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 39.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 671,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 190,927 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.