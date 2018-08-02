Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $385.33 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,973,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 806,255 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.19% of Cisco Systems worth $385,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 121.0% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 107.4% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 118,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,214,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,851,000 after purchasing an additional 105,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.32 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

Shares of Cisco Systems opened at $41.86 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $203.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

