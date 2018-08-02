GP Strategies (GPX) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at B. Riley

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $25.75 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GPX. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GP Strategies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE GPX traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. 1,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.50 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.78%. sell-side analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other GP Strategies news, Director Marshall S. Geller purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $78,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall S. Geller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 334,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 1,392.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 115,034 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 92,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

