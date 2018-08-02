Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.66, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Government Properties Income Trust’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GOV traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. 1,320,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Government Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Government Properties Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOV shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Government Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Government Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.