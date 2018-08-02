Golfsmith International (GOLF) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by SunTrust Banks in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

GOLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golfsmith International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golfsmith International in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Golfsmith International traded up $1.29, hitting $25.40, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 18,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,358. Golfsmith International has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golfsmith International during the first quarter worth $110,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Golfsmith International during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Golfsmith International during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golfsmith International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golfsmith International by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter.

About Golfsmith International

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc, the parent company of Golfsmith International, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer of golf and tennis equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates as an integrated multi-channel retailer, providing its customers the convenience of shopping in the retail stores across United States, through its Internet site, www.golfsmith.com, and from its catalogs.

