Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €79.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (BNP)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.68 ($79.63).

EPA:BNP opened at €62.45 ($73.47) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

