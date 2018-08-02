Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Barclays (BARC) a GBX 220 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 266 ($3.49) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 240 ($3.15) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 225.83 ($2.97).

BARC stock opened at GBX 188.30 ($2.47) on Thursday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.35 ($3.09).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

