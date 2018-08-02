Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of GIGB stock remained flat at $$48.06 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,237. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

