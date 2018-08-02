Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2219 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of GHYB opened at $48.56 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32.

