Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.80 ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Gocompare.Com Group traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03), hitting GBX 120 ($1.58), during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 573,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,491. Gocompare.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.62 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.58).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Gocompare.Com Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOCO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 118 ($1.55) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gocompare.Com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 134.60 ($1.77).

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

