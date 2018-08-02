Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO) Announces Earnings Results

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3.80 ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Gocompare.Com Group traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01), reaching GBX 118.20 ($1.55), on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 429,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,491. Gocompare.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.62 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.58).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Gocompare.Com Group’s previous dividend of $0.70.
Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile
GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.
