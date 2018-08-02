Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO) Announces Earnings Results

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3.80 ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Gocompare.Com Group traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01), reaching GBX 118.20 ($1.55), on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 429,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,491. Gocompare.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.62 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.58).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Gocompare.Com Group’s previous dividend of $0.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOCO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 118 ($1.55) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 134.60 ($1.77).

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.