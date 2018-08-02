Glu Mobile (GLUU) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.87. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Glu Mobile shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 214443 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Wedbush set a $7.00 price target on Glu Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Glu Mobile from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

In other news, COO Eric R. Ludwig sold 142,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,695.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,640,108 shares of company stock worth $9,530,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $7,390,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the first quarter worth about $7,082,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the first quarter worth about $4,779,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth about $6,320,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 31.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 462,526 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $744.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.25, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.56 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

