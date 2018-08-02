Glu Mobile (GLUU) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of Glu Mobile traded up $0.09, hitting $6.00, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 2,495,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $744.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $6.74.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.56 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 26.33%. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric R. Ludwig sold 142,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 268,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,695.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,640,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,530,048. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,143,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 316,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

