Globant (GLOB) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Globant (NYSE:GLOB) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Globant earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.1974351507885 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Globant to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Globant from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Globant traded up $0.40, reaching $56.31, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 8,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,356. Globant has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Globant had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

