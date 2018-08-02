Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Medical REIT earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5120825258069 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Global Medical REIT traded up $0.05, reaching $8.48, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,937. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $182.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The Company's management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.