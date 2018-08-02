Glencore (GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 570 ($7.49) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.83) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.94) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 419.65 ($5.51).

Shares of Glencore opened at GBX 310.60 ($4.08) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.48).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

