GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,790 ($23.52) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,790 ($23.52).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.39) to GBX 1,600 ($21.02) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,500 ($19.71) to GBX 1,700 ($22.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.05) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.96) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,539.66 ($20.23).

GlaxoSmithKline traded down GBX 38.40 ($0.50), hitting GBX 1,534 ($20.16), during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 9,999,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.66).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.23%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider David Redfern sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.69), for a total transaction of £30,318.75 ($39,835.44). Also, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($20.46) per share, for a total transaction of £43,751.70 ($57,484.82).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

