Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Given a $21.00 Price Target by Boenning Scattergood Analysts

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) has been assigned a $21.00 price objective by equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s FY2018 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOD. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Commercial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $568.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.49 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Sodo bought 2,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,571 shares of company stock valued at $83,987. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 970.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 333,482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 166,520 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at $2,148,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 35.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 90,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2018, Gladstone Commercial has paid 159 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

