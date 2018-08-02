Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

Gladstone Capital traded up $0.05, hitting $9.51, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 89,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,461. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $251.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 75.38%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $89,100.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 423,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,282.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 465.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 43,305 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 62,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

