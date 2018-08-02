Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Position Cut by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 258,005 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $51,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,228,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $379,865.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,835.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,865. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

