Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Docusign Inc (DOCU)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,816,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Docusign at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at $145,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at $163,591,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Docusign opened at $55.75 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $66.80.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $155.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

