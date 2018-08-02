Gildan Activewear (GIL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$40.83 and last traded at C$39.73, with a volume of 2915132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.80.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “c$37.11” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Friday, June 15th.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$842.61 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

