Geron (GERN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. FBR & Co began coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Geron opened at $3.45 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.57.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Geron had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a negative net margin of 3,300.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. equities research analysts expect that Geron will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Geron by 53.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 319,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 74.3% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 148,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

