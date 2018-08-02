Genworth Financial (GNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genworth Financial traded down $0.04, reaching $4.62, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 30,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.41. Genworth Financial has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,600,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 801,200 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 27,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

