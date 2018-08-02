Gentherm (THRM) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gentherm from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. 2,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,427. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. Gentherm has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.18 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry G. Steele sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,745.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,839 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $17,942,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $15,125,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 22.1% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,428,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,432,000 after acquiring an additional 438,744 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 32.5% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,063,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,111,000 after acquiring an additional 260,813 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $8,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

