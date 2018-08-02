Genie Energy Ltd Class B (GNE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Genie Energy Ltd Class B (NYSE:GNE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genie Energy Ltd Class B earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.8306383737348 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

GNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy Ltd Class B from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Genie Energy Ltd Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get Genie Energy Ltd Class B alerts:

Genie Energy Ltd Class B stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,384. Genie Energy Ltd Class B has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $130.13 million, a PE ratio of 173.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Genie Energy Ltd Class B (NYSE:GNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy Ltd Class B had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter.

Genie Energy Ltd Class B Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Ltd Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy Ltd Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.