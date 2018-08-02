General Motors (GM) Holdings Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,008,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,199 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,874,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,964 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,199,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,007,000 after purchasing an additional 404,722 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,391,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,929,000 after purchasing an additional 119,220 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 48.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,112,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $185,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,528 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors opened at $37.14 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.62 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Motors to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $57.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

In related news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

