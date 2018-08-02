GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) versus Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Financial Contrast

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE: GLOP) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

GasLog Partners LP Unit pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Royal Caribbean Cruises pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. GasLog Partners LP Unit pays out 101.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Royal Caribbean Cruises pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GasLog Partners LP Unit has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Royal Caribbean Cruises has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

GasLog Partners LP Unit has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GasLog Partners LP Unit and Royal Caribbean Cruises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners LP Unit 0 2 4 0 2.67 Royal Caribbean Cruises 1 4 11 0 2.63

GasLog Partners LP Unit currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.43%. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus price target of $136.13, indicating a potential upside of 23.76%. Given Royal Caribbean Cruises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Caribbean Cruises is more favorable than GasLog Partners LP Unit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GasLog Partners LP Unit and Royal Caribbean Cruises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners LP Unit $311.47 million 3.28 $112.83 million $2.09 11.91 Royal Caribbean Cruises $8.78 billion 2.65 $1.63 billion $7.53 14.61

Royal Caribbean Cruises has higher revenue and earnings than GasLog Partners LP Unit. GasLog Partners LP Unit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Caribbean Cruises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of GasLog Partners LP Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog Partners LP Unit and Royal Caribbean Cruises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners LP Unit 33.85% 13.26% 4.84% Royal Caribbean Cruises 18.52% 15.85% 7.27%

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats GasLog Partners LP Unit on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights. The Celebrity Cruises brand offers itineraries to destinations, such as Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, India, New Zealand, the Panama Canal, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 2 to 19 nights. The Azamara Club Cruises brand offers cruise itineraries ranging from 4 to 21 nights to destinations, including Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Northern and Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Central and North America, and the less-traveled islands of the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 49 ships with itineraries ranging from 2 to 23 nights to approximately 540 destinations. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

