Gardner Denver (GDI) Announces Earnings Results

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $668.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.92 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gardner Denver opened at $27.67 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 276.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gardner Denver has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 30,436,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $908,212,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Gardner Denver from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, MED initiated coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

