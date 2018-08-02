GAP (GPS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gap has outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, its growth strategy focused on growing the Old Navy and Athleta brands looks promising. Moreover, the company’s efforts to boost digital and mobile offerings, alongside improving product acceptance bode well. The company has an impressive surprise history as it delivered earnings beat in four of the last five quarters. Also, it marked sixth straight positive sales surprise in first-quarter fiscal 2018. Further, comps improved for the sixth straight quarter due to continued strength at Old Navy and growth at Banana Republic. However, the company is witnessing softness across its namesake brand due to operational issues related to timing of inventory, breadth of the product assortment and shortage of gaps in certain categories. These factors are likely to continue hurting the brand’s comps in the second quarter. Of late, estimates have been stable.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPS. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on GAP from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised GAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on GAP to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of GAP traded up $0.45, reaching $29.66, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 139,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,414. GAP has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). GAP had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that GAP will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other GAP news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $32,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,760,396 shares in the company, valued at $348,314,018.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $7,911,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GAP by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 11.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 56.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,916,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

