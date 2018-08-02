Gabelli Comments on Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Investment analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Gabelli analyst M. Sykes forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.75.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,685. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $295.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.92 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other news, Director James M. Raines sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $52,615.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 854,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,230,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,591,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.