FY2019 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald (MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moody’s in a report issued on Sunday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.58.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 907.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

NYSE:MCO opened at $171.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 94,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 280,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after acquiring an additional 143,808 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 53,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total transaction of $4,524,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $1,019,108.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,371 shares of company stock worth $13,566,798 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.00%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

