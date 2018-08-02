FY2019 Earnings Estimate for DBS Grp HOLDING/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (DBSDY)

DBS Grp HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DBS Grp HOLDING/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DBS Grp HOLDING/S’s FY2020 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

DBS Grp HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. DBS Grp HOLDING/S had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research cut DBS Grp HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut DBS Grp HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of DBS Grp HOLDING/S traded down $0.21, hitting $79.02, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 27,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. DBS Grp HOLDING/S has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $93.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.15.

About DBS Grp HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments.

