FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.88% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

APAM stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 107,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

