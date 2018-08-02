Funko (FNKO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Funko to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.64 million. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Funko opened at $16.61 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Funko has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

