Frontier Communications (FTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Frontier Communications traded up $0.18, hitting $5.30, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 127,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.57. Frontier Communications has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $2,118,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 107,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Midas Management Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 52,531 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FTR. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.20 target price on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $6.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications from $6.25 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.